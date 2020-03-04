Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Harry (Beau) TAYLOR

Harry (Beau) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Harry "Beau" 2 March 2020. Aged 91 years Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens after a short illness. Late of Astill Court, Orange, formerly of "Beaumah" Shadforth. Dear husband of Pat. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Mark and Margie, Jan and Neil, Des and Mary. Proud grandfather of Eloise, Maddy, James, Katie, Meg and Ed. The family and friends of Beau are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday 10 March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
