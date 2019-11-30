Home
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
BELL, Harry Roy "Sonny" 28.01.1941 - 25.11.2019 Dearly loved husband of Carol. Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry & Roslyn, Raeleen, Brett & Fiona, Adrian, Christopher & Janet, Harry & Kylie, Meredith & Shane, Murray & Lyn, Gavin & Kylie and grandfather/great grandfather to their children. Much loved son of Ronald & Gladys Bell (nee Towney) (both dec.). Much loved brother to Olga (dec.), Elizabeth (dec.), Gloria (dec.), Matilda (dec.) & Glenda and uncle to their children. Loved cousin to many and a dear friend to those who knew him. 'A true ambassador for his people' Aged 78 years A Funeral Service for Sonny will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday December 9, 2019 commencing at 11am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -