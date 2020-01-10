|
GREENHALGH, Harry Jason 13.10.2006 -01.01.2020 Treasured son of Jason and Tammy Greenhalgh. Much loved brother of Jack. Grandson of Leslie and Margaret Davey (Orange), Colin and Wendy Greenhalgh (Eugowra). Nephew of Leeanne and Stuart, Ben and Jodie, Nicole and John. Adored cousin of Natasha, Rebecca, Jake, Macey, Annie and Pippa. Great grandson of Lorna and Bede Hawtin (both deceased), Eileen and Horace O'Connor (both deceased), Ken and Leila Greenhalgh (both deceased), Yvonne (Vonnie) and Laurie Clarke (deceased). A true friend to many. "No Back Up Plan" Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Harry's Celebration of life to be held at the Coral Sea Room - Orange Ex Services Club, Anson Street, Orange on Monday January 13, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020