More Obituaries for Harold DENTON
Harold Walter DENTON


1925 - 2020
Harold Walter DENTON Notice
DENTON, Harold Walter 19.12.1925 - 19.05.2020 Very much loved husband of Gwen. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Pam (Gold Coast), Jenny. Loving "Pop" of Fiona, Sharon, Philip, Kirsty. Loved by his eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Loved brother of Dorothy Hubbard. "Forever In Our Hearts" A private Funeral Service will take place. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 23, 2020
