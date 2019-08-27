Home
Harold Clement (H) MARSHALL


1932 - 2019
Harold Clement (H) MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Harold Clement "H" 14.9.1932 - 24.8.2019 Dearly beloved husband of 61 years to his loving wife Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter (deceased) and Julie, Kim, Virginia and John, Warwick and Carmen, Sherry and John. Beautiful Pa to his grandchildren Kristy, Ryan, Michael, Katie, Ben, Joseph, William, Jane, Jack, Hugh, Maggie, Darcie and great grandchildren Noah, Imogen, Coco, Willow, Cleo. "To Know Him Was To Love Him" Aged 86 Years The family and friends of Harold are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange tomorrow Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 27, 2019
