Harold Arthur (Matey) MOLLOY


1930 - 2019
Harold Arthur (Matey) MOLLOY Notice
MOLLOY, Harold Arthur "Matey" 30.11.1930 - 06.09.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 62 years. Much loved father of Lynne and Peter (deceased). Adored and will be sadly missed by his grandchildren and extended family. "Father and Son Reunited" The family and friends of Matey are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street, Orange on Monday, September 16, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Ascott Gardens. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.