Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold NICHOLLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Albyan NICHOLLS


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Harold Albyan NICHOLLS Notice
NICHOLLS, Harold Albyan 07.08.1926 - 01.04.2020 Passed away at Parkwood, Orange. Late of Orange and formerly of Shadforth and Spring Hill. Dearly loved husband of Elva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Annette, Narelle, Chris, Nicole and Matthew. Loved pa of 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Elsa (Nicky) Sullivan and Will (deceased). "Gone Farming" A private Funeral Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -