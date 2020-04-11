|
NICHOLLS, Harold Albyan 07.08.1926 - 01.04.2020 Passed away at Parkwood, Orange. Late of Orange and formerly of Shadforth and Spring Hill. Dearly loved husband of Elva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Annette, Narelle, Chris, Nicole and Matthew. Loved pa of 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Elsa (Nicky) Sullivan and Will (deceased). "Gone Farming" A private Funeral Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 11, 2020