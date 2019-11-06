|
TAYLOR, Gwendoline Passed away peacefully at Prunus Lodge Molong on 1st November 2019. Loved daughter of Maryanne (deceased). Loved wife of Arthur (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenda and John Leathem, Brad Taylor and Sharon Jansen. Loved Nan of Mitchell, Cory and Tracey, Kaleb, Aiden, Ethan. Loved Nan-Nan of Jayden, Zali, Seth, D.J. and Maci. "Absent From The Body, Present With The Lord" Aged 96 Years The family and friends of Gwendoline are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, November 8, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 6, 2019