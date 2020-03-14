|
DOWLING, Greta Florence 19.03.1933 - 05.03.2020 Passed away peacefully. Late of Orange, formerly of Old Bar. Dearly loved wife of Frank (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Helen, Julie and David, Debbie and Jeff. Adored "Nan" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister, aunt and friend to all. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 86 years The family and friends of Greta are warmly invited to her funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday March 17, 2020 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 14, 2020