Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Matthews Anglican Churc
Graham Knox WILLIAMS


1933 - 2020
Graham Knox WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, A.M. Dr Graham Knox 4.7.1933 - 12.1.2020 Dearly beloved husband of Judy (deceased). Loving father and father-in-law of Bruce and Jan, Charles and Cath and loved grandfather of Douglas, Morgan, James. The family and friends of Graham are warmly invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for his life to be held at St. Matthews Anglican Church, Cumnock, N.S.W. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Flying Doctor. A memorial will also be held at the Royal Sydney Golf Club, Rosebay on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2pm. Privately cremated. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 15, 2020
