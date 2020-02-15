|
|
BLOWES, Gordon Alfred 30.04.1934 - 07.02.2020 The Blowes family wish to advise of the passing of Gordon, peacefully at Molong Hospital on Friday, 7th February. Dearly loved husband of Janice. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne & Paul, David, Chris & Kerrie, Lisa & Ian. Loved Pop to Thomise, Kalea, Mack, Kiani, Moesha and Chenoa. Great grandfather to Frankie and bub to be. 'In Gods Care' Aged 85 years A Private Service has been held.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 15, 2020