Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon BLOWES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Alfred BLOWES


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gordon Alfred BLOWES Notice
BLOWES, Gordon Alfred 30.04.1934 - 07.02.2020 The Blowes family wish to advise of the passing of Gordon, peacefully at Molong Hospital on Friday, 7th February. Dearly loved husband of Janice. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne & Paul, David, Chris & Kerrie, Lisa & Ian. Loved Pop to Thomise, Kalea, Mack, Kiani, Moesha and Chenoa. Great grandfather to Frankie and bub to be. 'In Gods Care' Aged 85 years A Private Service has been held.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -