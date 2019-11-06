Home
HOLM, Gloria June 2nd November, 2019 Late of Orange & Padstow Heights Much loved wife of Terence (deceased), loved mother of Karen, Susan and Michael. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Aged 89 Years Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Gloria's life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday 7th November, 2019 at 10.00am Olsens family Since 1944 9545 3477 olsens.com.au
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 6, 2019
