SMITH, Gloria Carmen 19.02.1926 - 17.03.2020 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens, Orange, formerly of North Ryde. Loving wife of Bob (deceased). Loved mother and mother-inlaw of Marion & David Rouse, Warwick & Michelle and Malcolm. Adored Grandma of Louise, Melissa, Amanda, Thomas, Campbell, Mackenzie, Jessica and their partners. Cherished great Gran to Gus, Hannah, Olivia, Will, Rosie, Braxton and Lucille. Treasured aunty to her nieces and nephews. Cherished friend to all that knew her. 'Forever in our Hearts' Aged 94 years A service to celebrate the life of Gloria will be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Monday, March 23, 2020 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 21, 2020