Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe TRANFAGLIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe (Joe) TRANFAGLIA


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Giuseppe (Joe) TRANFAGLIA Notice
TRANFAGLIA, Giuseppe "Joe" 01.01.1930 - 03.08.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of March Street, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Gina. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandro & Janice and Mary. Adored Nonno of Stephanie & Daniel and Justine. Cherished by his great grandchildren Tamaiti, Aaliyah and Eiva. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. Joe will be sadly missed by all. "Riposa in Pace" Aged 89 years A Requiem Mass for Joe will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday August 12, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppe's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.