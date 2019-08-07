|
TRANFAGLIA, Giuseppe "Joe" 01.01.1930 - 03.08.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of March Street, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Gina. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandro & Janice and Mary. Adored Nonno of Stephanie & Daniel and Justine. Cherished by his great grandchildren Tamaiti, Aaliyah and Eiva. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. Joe will be sadly missed by all. "Riposa in Pace" Aged 89 years A Requiem Mass for Joe will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday August 12, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019