WESTGEEST, Gerald William 'Jerry' 03.04.1955 - 19.08.2019 Passed away peacefully after a short illness, late of Wakeford Street, Orange. Dearly loved son of Nell and Bert (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Toosje and Ray, Bart and Rosemary, Alex and Annette, Annetta, Maryanne and Warren. A loved uncle to his family. "Rest In Peace" Aged 64 Years The family and friends of Jerry (Jezza) are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, August 29, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 24, 2019