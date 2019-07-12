Home
Geoffrey Owen BENNETT


1936 - 2019
Geoffrey Owen BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Geoffrey Owen 03.11.1936 - 09.07.2019 Passed away at Orange Health Service, late of Orange. Loved husband of Gwen. Father and father-in-law of Stephen and Elizabeth, Linda and Glenn. Grandfather of Sarah, Emma, Tegan, Caitlin, Jarrod, Emily and great grandfather of Victor, Mia, Cooper. A loved brother and brother-in-law. "Love Does Not End" The family and friends of Geoffrey are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 12 to July 13, 2019
