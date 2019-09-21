|
|
SPICER, Geoffrey Arnold "Geoff" September 16, 2019 The family and friends of Geoff, late of Cumnock are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Cumnock Anglican Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Cumnock Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 21, 2019