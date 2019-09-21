Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey SPICER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Arnold SPICER

Add a Memory
Geoffrey Arnold SPICER Notice
SPICER, Geoffrey Arnold "Geoff" September 16, 2019 The family and friends of Geoff, late of Cumnock are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Cumnock Anglican Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Cumnock Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.