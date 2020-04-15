|
Gay Maree O'Neill (Spicer) 25/3/63 - 15/4/2006 Our Diddy We are sending a dove to heaven, With a parcel on its wings. Be careful when you open it, It' full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, Wrapped up in a million hugs. To say how much we miss you, And to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. Forever young, Our Diddy Love Sandi, Temica, Nathan, Kenzie, Kyran, Mason, Caleb, Charlee, Mannix and Monroe
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 15, 2020