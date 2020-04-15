Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gay O'NEILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay Maree (SPICER) O'NEILL


1963 - 2006
Add a Memory
Gay Maree (SPICER) O'NEILL In Memoriam
Gay Maree O'Neill (Spicer) 25/3/63 - 15/4/2006 Our Diddy We are sending a dove to heaven, With a parcel on its wings. Be careful when you open it, It' full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, Wrapped up in a million hugs. To say how much we miss you, And to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. Forever young, Our Diddy Love Sandi, Temica, Nathan, Kenzie, Kyran, Mason, Caleb, Charlee, Mannix and Monroe



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -