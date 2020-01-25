|
MORTIMER, Gary Thomas 24.07.1952 - 21.01.2020 Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Tim & Jess, Luke, Ellie & Derek. Loved Poppy of Vincent, Jack, Isla, Patrick and Niamh. Loved brother of Ian and Wendy. Gary will be sadly missed by all. "Always in Our Memories" Aged 67 years The family and friends of Gary are warmly invited to his funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday January 28, 2020 commencing at 1pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 25, 2020