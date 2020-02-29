Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
Garry John LINDFIELD


1935 - 2020
Garry John LINDFIELD Notice
LINDFIELD, Garry John 2.3.1935 - 25.2.2020 Late of Amaroo Road, Borenore. Sadly missed by his children Mark, Kathryn and Paula and his brother Paul, sisters Norma and Jill (deceased). "A Resting Farmer" The family and friends of Garry are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. A private burial will follow. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Borenore Rural Fire Service. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020
