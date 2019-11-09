|
Gaetano (Guy) TORRISI 25.2.1950 - 6.11.2015 A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, It broke our hearts the day you left our side As it feels like a dream we cannot awake from Waiting and hoping perhaps you may surprise us. God only takes the best we have being told During our time of grief That hasn't taken our pain away one little bit. They say memories are golden, well that May be true but we only want you. Your life filled with much love and labour, Your love for our family ever so true As you still look upon us with your presence we feel, we will be forever grateful No words can ever express. We sat in tears bedside your bed With all our love we hope you know What you meant to us My beautiful husband not a day has passed I don't think of you, Loving Father We Miss You So When we have looked for answers and guidence And treasured Nonno we often speak of you, As we did our duty till the end Till we could do no more, Your fight for life ended gracefully With dignity a true gentleman ever so rare. Our lips cannot speak how much you are missed, Our hearts remain with pain But our love for you will always remain, A million wishes have not brought you back For Only We Know We Have Tried Every Moment Of Every Day As our family and home is incomplete In the days to come without Your warming smile, laughter and embrace. Loved and never forgotten today and always Your loving wife Nerina and Alfina, Dave, Rita, Steve and your Belli De Nonno Lydianna and James xxx
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 9, 2019