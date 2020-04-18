Home
Frederick Allen (Fred) JACOBS


1937 - 2020
Frederick Allen (Fred) JACOBS Notice
JACOBS, Frederick Allen "Fred" 17.05.1937 - 4.04.2020 In peace after a long illness. Loved husband of Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Stu Morrison, Mark and Sain. Loved grandfather of Emma, Ben, Lachlann, Hugh. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Fought A Good Fight" A private family service has taken place. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 18, 2020
