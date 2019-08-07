Home
SHEAN, Freda Marie nee Neil 25.02.1925 - 04.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at Yuranigh House, late of Mandagery Lane, Manildra. Beloved wife of Roy (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Alison, Shirley & Don Riach (deceased), Barry & Maralyn and Rosemary. Much loved grandmother of Paul & Elizabeth, Melanie & Chris, Kimberly, Scott & Ashley, Chris & Tracey. Great grandmother of Will, Darby, Penny, Syd, Indy, Liam & Lauren. Adored sister of Daphne (dec), Paddy (dec), Rene, Bert (dec), Frances (dec), Doss (dec), Pat (dec) and Gwen. Loved sister-in-law to the Neil and Shean families. Special aunt to Jim and all her nephews and nieces. "Precious Mum" A Bond Never Broken Aged 94 years The family and friends of Freda are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Manildra tomorrow Friday August 9, 2019 commencing at 11am. Thence for interment in the Meranburn Cemetery.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
