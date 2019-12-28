Home
Francis "Frank" Tovey


1939 - 2019
Francis "Frank" Tovey Notice
Tovey

Francis John

Late of Spring Hill, recently passed as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Frank was 80 and father or grandfather to Sharon, Tom & Stephanie, David, Hilda, Jeremey, Sam & Seun Eng & Esther, and Clare.

Family and friends are invited to attend laying to rest the ashes of Frank Tovey at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange on Monday 30th December 2019, commencing 3:30pm.

Please attend the front rose garden at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium for a brief ceremony, then to St Barnabas Church Hall for afternoon tea.

Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 28, 2019
