Tovey
Francis John
Late of Spring Hill, recently passed as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Frank was 80 and father or grandfather to Sharon, Tom & Stephanie, David, Hilda, Jeremey, Sam & Seun Eng & Esther, and Clare.
Family and friends are invited to attend laying to rest the ashes of Frank Tovey at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange on Monday 30th December 2019, commencing 3:30pm.
Please attend the front rose garden at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium for a brief ceremony, then to St Barnabas Church Hall for afternoon tea.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 28, 2019