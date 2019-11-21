|
FRANCES JANETTE RYAN nee Delaney Daughter of Les and Bubby. Loving wife of Peter (dec). Passed 18th November 2019. Much loved mother of Therese, Paul and John, mother-in-law to Adele and Julie-Anne, grandmother to Kasey and Kate. Cherished sister of Peter & Wyn, Rex & Peggy, Barry & Scott and Doug & Denise. Frances' family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at the graveside, Canowindra Cemetery, commencing at 10.30am on Monday 25th November 2019. 'A light has gone out of our lives, Vale Mother' Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 21, 2019