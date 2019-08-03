|
MARTIN (Formerly LAMERS) Wilhelmina Maria "Willy" 2.8.1924 - 28.7.2019 Late of Orange. Beloved wife of James (deceased) and John (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fred and Sandra, Leo and Gail, Pim and Lan, Les and Debbie, Shirley and David Grenfell. Loved Nan to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved by all her family in Holland. "In Loving Memory The One We Love and Will Never Forget" Aged 94 Years The family and friends of Willy are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. By request no flowers. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 3, 2019