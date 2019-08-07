|
McLENNAN, Florence Valerie "Flo" 28.10.1925 - 04.08.2019 Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rod & Louise, Michael & Chris, Rhonda & Doug Mill, Phil & April. Adored Nan of her 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. "Always In Our Hearts" Aged 93 years The family and friends of Flo are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange onFriday August 9, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 7, 2019