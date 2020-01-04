Home
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
Burial
Following Services
Orange Cemetery.
Florence Margaret "Margaret" HAZZARD


1920 - 2020
Florence Margaret "Margaret" HAZZARD Notice
HAZZARD, Florence Margaret "Margaret" 03.04.1920 - 26.12.2019 Loving wife of Jim (deceased). Loved mother of Bernard (deceased), Dorothy, Kevin, John, Anora, Mary, Tony, Stephen, Kathy, Michael and their partners. Cherished 'Nan' to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. 'At Rest in God's Garden' In Her 100 th Year A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday January 6, 2020 commencing at 11am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 4, 2020
