Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Lakeview Chapel, at Albany Creek Memorial Park
400 Albany Creek Road,
Bridgeman Downs
Fiona Jayne SHANAHAN

Fiona Jayne SHANAHAN Notice
SHANAHAN, Fiona Jayne Late of Bracken Ridge, formerly of Orange, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on 15th March 2020. Beloved daughter of Darryl (dec'd) and Joan. Cherished sister of Craig. Adored step-sister of Leonie and Amanda. Loved by aunties, uncles and cousins. Family and Friends are invited to attended a celebration of Fiona's life to be held at 9:30am on Friday 20th March in the Lakeview Chapel, at Albany Creek Memorial Park, 400 Albany Creek Road, Bridgeman Downs In lieu of flowers, guests are asked to make a donation to the Brain Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 18, 2020
