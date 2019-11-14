|
|
REDHEAD, Fay O.A.M. November 13, 2019 Late of Blayney. Dearly loved wife of Chip (deceased). Much loved mother to Wendy, Susan, Judith and Owen, mother-in-law to Phillip, George, Stephen. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Nicholas, James, Peter, Michael, Lyndsay, Simon, David, Alexander, Erin, Katelyn, Sarah, Kaylah, Joshua and their partners and great grandmother of Aria, Leo, Olivia, Harvey and Poppy. Aged 86 Years . The family and friends of Fay are warmly invited to attend her Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving to be held at the Blayney High School, Water Street, Blayney on Saturday November 23, 2019 commencing at 11.00a.m. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Blayney District Hospital. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019