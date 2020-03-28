|
DAVIS, Fay Marjorie (nee Mutton) 14.11.1926 - 21.03.2020 Peacefully at Port Macquarie Hospital surrounded with family. Loved best friend of Reg (Port Macquarie). Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Rhonda (deceased), Cheryl (deceased), Wayne & Ceinwen, Debbie & Brad of Orange. Cherished "Nan" of Brett & Anne-Marie (Gold Coast), Kayley & Tony, Danielle & Lachlan (Orange). Loved great nanny of Corey, Kieryn, Damian, Jaymin, Rachel, Connor, Amber & Torah. Great-great nan to 11. Beautiful friend to all that knew her. Aged 93 years 'Adored Mother and Nan' A Private Service has been held.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2020