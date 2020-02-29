Home
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Orange Lawn Cemetery
Enid Mavis THOMAS

Enid Mavis THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Enid Mavis (nee Chad) Formerly of Orange and Wahroonga, NSW died peacefully on 21st February 2020 in Taree, NSW. Loved wife of Bruce (deceased). Loved sister to Reg, Edna, Tom and Ilma (all deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Margaret (dec), John and Marg, Mary and Arthur, Anne (dec) and Bob, Catherine (dec) and Ian, Dominic, Rosemarie and Ken. Grandma to 14 grandchildren and great-grandma to 19 great-grandchildren. 'At rest' Aged 100 years The family and friends of Enid are warmly invited to attend her graveside funeral service to be held at Orange Lawn Cemetery, on Monday March 2, 2020 commencing at 10am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 29, 2020
