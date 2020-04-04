Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Rose (HARRIS) MURPHY


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Emily Rose (HARRIS) MURPHY Notice
MURPHY (nee Harris), Emily Rose 26.08.1939 - 24.03.2020 Passed away peacefully at Opal Cherrywood Grove, Orange. Late of Orange and formally of Coonamble NSW. Much loved wife of Geoffrey. Adored mother of Lee Marie. Devoted grandmother of Ben and Jack. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 80 years A private family funeral has been held. A memorial to celebrate Emily's life will be held at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -