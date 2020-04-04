|
MURPHY (nee Harris), Emily Rose 26.08.1939 - 24.03.2020 Passed away peacefully at Opal Cherrywood Grove, Orange. Late of Orange and formally of Coonamble NSW. Much loved wife of Geoffrey. Adored mother of Lee Marie. Devoted grandmother of Ben and Jack. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 80 years A private family funeral has been held. A memorial to celebrate Emily's life will be held at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 4, 2020