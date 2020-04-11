|
SULLIVAN, Elspeth Lennox "Essie" 11.2.1949 - 9.4.2020 Late of Orange, formerly of "Weandre", Molong. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Selfless and caring mother and mother-in-law of Lucinda, Tim and Cass, Lachie and Nell. Devoted "Mimmie" to her grandchildren Ellie, Mac, Cybelle, Millie, Harry, Archie. Loving sister to Carolyn. "At Home" A private funeral will be held and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 11, 2020