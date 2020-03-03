Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
The Penhall Memorial Chapel
33 William Street
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen ALDAG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Jemima ALDAG


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ellen Jemima ALDAG Notice
ALDAG, Ellen Jemima 20.01.1933 - 28.02.2020 Late of Calare Aged Care, March Street, Orange and formerly of Heath Place, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of John (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gerrie (Bangkok), Maddie and Greg Fisher (Orange). Loved and devoted 'Ouma' to Claudia, Isabella and Flynn. "Peace At Last, Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 87 Years The family and friends of Ellen are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, March 5, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -