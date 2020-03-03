|
ALDAG, Ellen Jemima 20.01.1933 - 28.02.2020 Late of Calare Aged Care, March Street, Orange and formerly of Heath Place, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of John (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gerrie (Bangkok), Maddie and Greg Fisher (Orange). Loved and devoted 'Ouma' to Claudia, Isabella and Flynn. "Peace At Last, Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 87 Years The family and friends of Ellen are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, March 5, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 3, 2020