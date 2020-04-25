|
MORRIS, Ella Maree (nee Hannelly) 01.04.1945 - 14.04.2020 Late of Stuart Town. Forever loved and adored by sons Paul and Tony, Daughters-in-Law Alison and Rasa, and Grandchildren Gemma, Julian, and Hugh. Much loved daughter of Julian and Lucy Hannelly (dec), and sister to Ted, Max, Tom, Bill, and Robert (All deceased), and Gwen and their families. Forever in the hearts of family and friends. A private service was held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Canberra on April 22, 2020. A memorial event will be held at Stuart Town at a date to be advised.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020