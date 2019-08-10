|
SUTTOR ELIZABETH ANNE "LIZ" On Monday, 5th August 2019 Suddenly, at home late of "Oaklyn" Triamble (via Mudgee). Dearly beloved wife of Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rebecca and Paul, Felicity and Brian, Matthew and Melinda. Loving Nan to Henry and Will, Benjamin, Nicholas and Liam, Tom and Kate also Paige and Brea. Dear sister of Lesley Brown, Michael Scarr and Helene Bruce (dec). Aged 71 years "Forever in our hearts, until we meet again" The relatives and friends of Mrs Liz Suttor are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Thursday, 15th August 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. Following the Service a Private Cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 10, 2019