Elizabeth Alice "Betty" LAWRENCE The relatives & friends of the late Elizabeth Alice "Betty" Lawrence Aged 88 yrs of Moyne Nursing Home & formerly of Belmore St, Canowindra Beloved wife of the late Don Lawrence. Loved mother of Judy, Diane, Robert, John & Matt, mother In-law, grandmother & great grandmother to their families are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Canowindra, commencing at 11am Tuesday 16th July, 2019 followed by interment in the Canowindra Cemetery. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 12, 2019