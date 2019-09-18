|
WRIGHT, Eileen Mary 17.07.1936 - 16.09.2019 Peacefully at Orange Health Service, late of Franklin Road, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Noel and Leslie, Peter and Sally, Karen and Graham, Julie (deceased). Cherished 'Nan' to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Sadly Missed" The family and friends of Eileen are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, September 20, 2019 commencing at 3:00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 18, 2019