MARR, Edward (TED) Stewart Died in his sleep at the age of 66 on the 5th August 2019. Ted will be sorely missed by Espen, his partner of 27 years, his family and his many friends all around the world. Our lives without Ted will be less interesting, generous and fun. Ted's funeral will be held in Orange NSW on Monday the 12th of August 2019 at 1.00pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Anson Street, Orange followed by his wake at The Oriana Orange. All are welcome to attend. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019