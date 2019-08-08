Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward MARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Stewart (Ted) MARR

Add a Memory
Edward Stewart (Ted) MARR Notice
MARR, Edward (TED) Stewart Died in his sleep at the age of 66 on the 5th August 2019. Ted will be sorely missed by Espen, his partner of 27 years, his family and his many friends all around the world. Our lives without Ted will be less interesting, generous and fun. Ted's funeral will be held in Orange NSW on Monday the 12th of August 2019 at 1.00pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Anson Street, Orange followed by his wake at The Oriana Orange. All are welcome to attend. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.