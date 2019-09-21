|
|
McCALLUM, Edward (Ted) John Wesley 20.08.1934 - 18.09.2019 85 Years Loved husband of Gabrielle Ann (deceased). Beloved and adored father and father-in-law to Vanessa and Floyd Miller, Andrew and Alma. Loved grandfather of Luke, Mia and Yvonne. Loving brother-in-law and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. "Reunited With Gay Loved and Remembered Everyday in Everyway" The family and friends of Ted are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, Molong on Thursday, September 26, 2019 commencing at 11.00 a.m. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Molong Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the MS Society. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 21, 2019