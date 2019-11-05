|
|
McDONALD, Edward James "Teddy/Father Ted/Uncle Butch" 22.4.1958 - 31.10.2019 Late of Orange. Loving father of Ally and cherished Poppy of Imogen. Loved brother of Mary, Lee (deceased). Ted will be sadly missed by his family and friends. "Rest In Peace" The family and friends of Ted are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, November 7, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 5, 2019