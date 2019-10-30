Home
Edna RYAN


1929 - 2019
Edna RYAN Notice
RYAN, Edna 22.5.1929 - 26.10.2019 Late of Blayney. Dearly loved wife of 65 years to her husband Max. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Carol, Shirley and Steve, Sue and John, Trevor and Estelle, Jenny and Darren. Devoted Grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Edna are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Blayney Uniting Church today Thursday, October 31, 2019 commencing at 10.00 a.m. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Blayney Cemetery. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Blayney Hospital Palliative Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
