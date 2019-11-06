|
|
GRIFFIN ( Nee MORTHORPE) Edith Myram "Sue" 23.7.1931 - 3.11.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Michael (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyle, Diane and Kevin Duggan. Cherished "Dear" to her grandchildren Christopher and Charmaine, Carly and Jim, Nicholas. Loved sister of Hazel (deceased), Hector (deceased), Gordon (deceased), Eric (deceased), Shirley, Carolyn (deceased). A loved sister-in-law and treasured "Aunty Sue" to her many nieces and nephews families and more. "Peace at Last" The family and friends of Edith (Sue) are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, November 8, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 6, 2019