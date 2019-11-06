Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Myram (Sue) (MORTHORPE) GRIFFIN


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Edith Myram (Sue) (MORTHORPE) GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN ( Nee MORTHORPE) Edith Myram "Sue" 23.7.1931 - 3.11.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Michael (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyle, Diane and Kevin Duggan. Cherished "Dear" to her grandchildren Christopher and Charmaine, Carly and Jim, Nicholas. Loved sister of Hazel (deceased), Hector (deceased), Gordon (deceased), Eric (deceased), Shirley, Carolyn (deceased). A loved sister-in-law and treasured "Aunty Sue" to her many nieces and nephews families and more. "Peace at Last" The family and friends of Edith (Sue) are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, November 8, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -