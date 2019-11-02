|
|
BRADLEY, Edith Joan (Joan) 17.01.1925 - 10.10.2019 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Ascot Gardens, late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Jack (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Warwick and Liz, Wendy and Terry (deceased), and Craig and Jenny. Much loved Grandma of Clinton, Tim and Crystal, Peta and Jack. Much loved Great-Grandma of Olivia and Charlie. A loved sister of Heather (deceased). Loved by her extended family. "Now At Peace" Aged 94 Years The family and friends of Joan are kindly invited to attend her Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Ascot Gardens. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 2, 2019