Douglas John (John) CAMPBELL


1929 - 2019
CAMPBELL, Douglas John "John" 20.06.1929 - 03.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at Wontama, formerly of 'Glenlea' Pinnacle Road, Orange. Much loved father and father-in-law of Doug and Julie, Roger and Trish, Narelle and Mick, Graeme and Sherie, Trevor and Leslie. Adored "Fars" and "Pop" to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, uncle and friend to many. 'Till We Meet Again' Aged 90 Years The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place, Orange on Friday July 12, 2019 commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 6, 2019
