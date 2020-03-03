Home
MILNE, Doug February 29, 2020 Peacefully at Wontama Nursing Home, Orange. Late of Leeds Parade, Orange. Dearly beloved husband and best mate for 68 years to Miriam (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Heather and John Moxon (Orange), Jenny and Terry Ostini (Mullion Creek). Loving and devoted "Pop" to Zoe, David, Rachel, Chelsea, Sarah, Erika and Jim and their partners and great grandfather of Patrick (deceased), Selena, Charli, Leila and Magnus. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his extended family. "A True Gentleman Dearly Loved and Sadly Missed" Aged 88 Years The family and friends of Doug are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the March Uniting Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Prostate . NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
