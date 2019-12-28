|
PHEGAN Dorothy Anne December 22, 2019 at Calvary hospital Kogarah Formerly of Orange, Wollongong and Sydney Dearly beloved mother of Dianne, former wife of David Grindrod (deceased), loved grandmother of Carly, Emily, Matthew and Samuel, great grandmother of Archie, Oscar and Harrison. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Asta Phegan, sister and sister in law of John (deceased) and Loretta Phegan, Mary and Paddy Ryan, fond Aunty of her nieces and nephews. In her 76th year At peace Privately cremated
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 28, 2019