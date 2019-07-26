Home
Dorothy O'NEIL

Dorothy O'NEIL In Memoriam
O'NEIL Dorothy 26.07.2011 O'NEIL Lawrence Charles 19.8.1972 O'NEIL Peter 3.11.2016 CLIFTON Gloria 9.8.2017 O'NEIL David 18.4.2018 We are sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on it's wings, be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs, to say how much we miss you and to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk with us throughout our life until we see you again. Love from us all.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 26, 2019
