BAKER, Dorothy Norma 15.05.1931 - 25.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at Molong Hospital after a short illness. Adored wife of Graham. Loved sister of John and Marion. Cousin of Lynne Dean. "How Great Thou Art" Aged 88 years The family and friends of Dorothy are kindly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Molong Cemetery tomorrow Thursday, August 29, 2019 commencing at 11.00 a.m. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 28, 2019